Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

