Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of RXDX stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.