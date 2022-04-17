ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 16,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 115,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

