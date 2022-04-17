Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,351,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE PEG opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

