Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PULM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,298. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 390.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

