Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €109.56 ($119.09).

PUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday.

PUM opened at €75.36 ($81.91) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 36.41. Puma has a twelve month low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($125.43).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

