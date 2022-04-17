Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $536.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.16. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 212.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena acquired 779,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

