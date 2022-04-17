Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its position in Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

