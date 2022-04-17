QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

