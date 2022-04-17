QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 117,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

