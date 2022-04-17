Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 2,587,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Quálitas Controladora stock remained flat at $$5.12 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Quálitas Controladora has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

