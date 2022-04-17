Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Quarterhill stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,318. The stock has a market cap of $221.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is -25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on QTRHF. CIBC lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

