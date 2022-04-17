Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $9.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.09. Quidel posted earnings of $4.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,736,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quidel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after buying an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 212,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,748. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

