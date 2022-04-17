Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $142.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42.
Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quidel will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.
