Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Update

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 446,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,744,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,989,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,462,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLYB shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

RLYB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 81,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,630. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a preclinical-stage monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

