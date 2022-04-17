Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTLR. Citigroup upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

RTLR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 288,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,464. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 3.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.