Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.27. 4,027,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.