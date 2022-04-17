RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.12. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.45. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.