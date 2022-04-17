Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

RDI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,945. Reading International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $93.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

