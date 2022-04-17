Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 321,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

