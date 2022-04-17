Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) to report sales of $1.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 329,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

