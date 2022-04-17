Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($11.27).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.60) to GBX 710 ($9.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.95) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.95) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.77) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,996.87). Also, insider Richard Akers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($161,323.95).

LON RDW opened at GBX 535 ($6.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 557.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 622.41. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 500.82 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

