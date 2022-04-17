Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $30.74 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,856 shares of company stock worth $3,078,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,182,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after buying an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 283,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

