ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

