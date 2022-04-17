Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 630.83 ($8.22).

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.41) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($129,511.44).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 552.74. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 444.20 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.