Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 630.83 ($8.22).
RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.41) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th.
In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($129,511.44).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.
About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
Featured Articles
