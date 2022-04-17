Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,022. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

