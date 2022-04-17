Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE QSR opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.30%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
