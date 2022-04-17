Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of QSR stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,038,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.