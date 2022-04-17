Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,038,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

