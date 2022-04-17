REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 305,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $783.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.26.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in REV Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in REV Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in REV Group by 161.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.