Reviewing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and New Concept Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.84 $365.15 million $6.29 9.72 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 156.98 $70,000.00 $0.02 153.08

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Callon Petroleum and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 4 3 0 2.25 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $70.29, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 17.86% 40.46% 9.08% New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

