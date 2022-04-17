Reviewing Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

32.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07%

Volatility & Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.71, meaning that its share price is 2,371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $3.18 million 527.29 $1.54 million $0.02 535.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 3.87 -$19.82 million ($0.38) -2.84

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group (Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.