Reviewing GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QuickLogic and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.69 million 4.97 -$6.62 million ($0.57) -8.95 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.21 -$250.31 million N/A N/A

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for QuickLogic and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 55.60%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -52.16% -68.80% -22.41% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QuickLogic beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

