Reviewing IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) & Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fluidigm and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fluidigm presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 639.13%. Given Fluidigm’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -45.36% -40.15% -14.86% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluidigm and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $130.58 million 0.00 -$59.24 million ($0.78) N/A IsoPlexis $17.26 million 5.20 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Fluidigm has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Summary

Fluidigm beats IsoPlexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

