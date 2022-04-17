Reviewing Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) & Its Competitors

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.22 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.90 million -$88.70 million -7.73

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 262 670 668 25 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 724.74%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 82.99%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -178.38% -256.88% -14.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

