Reviewing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Rating) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GasLog Partners $326.14 million 0.90 $5.73 million ($0.42) -13.17

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A GasLog Partners -0.57% 14.11% 3.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A GasLog Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

GasLog Partners has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.10%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (Get Rating)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

