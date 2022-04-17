Reviewing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) & Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) and Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.95 billion 3.14 $2.43 billion $2.18 7.56 Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million 2.25 $10.73 million $1.46 9.61

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Bank of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and Freedom Bank of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 6 8 0 2.57 Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $185.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,027.30%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 41.52% 12.96% 0.72% Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Freedom Bank of Virginia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 153 branches in Sweden, 17 branches in Estonia, 21 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

