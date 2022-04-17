Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.770-$1.810 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

