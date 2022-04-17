Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

RAHGF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. Roan Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

About Roan Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. is a non-bank financial corporation, which serves individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm provides health management, insurance technology, healthcare and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. It offers direct lending, financial consulting, and financial leasing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.