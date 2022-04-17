Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of RCKHF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Rockhopper Exploration Plc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Falkland Islands, Greater Mediterranean, and Corporate. The company was founded by Samuel John Moody, David Bodecott, and Richard Faras Visick in February 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

