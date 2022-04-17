Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.90. 919,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

