Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $$2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Roots has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RROTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

