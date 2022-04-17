Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.92 on Friday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.