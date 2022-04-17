Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.92 on Friday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Rotork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

