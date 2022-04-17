Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,984. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

