Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,984. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
