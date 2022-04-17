RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to post $55.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.49 million to $56.30 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $50.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $221.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.82 million to $226.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $235.07 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $247.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 386,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,230. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

