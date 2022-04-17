Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.2 days.
RUSMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.
Shares of Russel Metals stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068. Russel Metals has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
