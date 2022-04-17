Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SZGPY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SZGPY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.74) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.98) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($38.04) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($45.11) to €43.00 ($46.74) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

