Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SAPIF stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

