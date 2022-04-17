Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.99. 17,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
