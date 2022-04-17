Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFD opened at $5.61 on Friday. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Save Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens.

