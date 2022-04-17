Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCOTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scout24 from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

