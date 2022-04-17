Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

ASAI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 274,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

About Sendas Distribuidora (Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.